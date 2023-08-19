I emphatically disagree with my state Rep. Dan Rayfield and his pushing the notion that legislators should be banned from running for office if they prevent a quorum.

Not having a legislative quorum is a perfectly acceptable form of protest. I wrote in a published letter to the paper last year that the Democrats angry at boycotts need to do away with the quorum, which is a legal response.

For a dissenting legislator to be forced to show up amounts to a favorable vote for something they do not believe in as an individual or a party. Wanting no part of bad legislation is the perfect response, aka “I want no part of lending my name, presence and rights of supporters to rotten legislation.”

It is antithetical to the meaning of our system of justice to ask the state troopers to go out, arrest and drag legislators to Salem, as was attempted. All Oregonians should be deeply skeptical of legislation that serves the whims of a particular set of leaders. The sword cuts both ways when there is a switch in power.

How Rep. Rayfield ever learned this in law school makes me wonder about his understanding of the intentions and meaning of our state and federal constitutions. What a great form of socialism intended to prevent legally elected politicians from ever becoming a threat to the dogma of another party.

He may regret this one day.

Robin Rose

Corvallis