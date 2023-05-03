With reference to Vicki Druliner’s being “Alarmed by possible expansion” (As I See It, April 25), I share her concern, and would acutely so if I lived in Soap Creek Valley.

Far more alarming, however, is the scope of the damage being done by her and her ilk as they enjoy their petroleum-driven RV larks. Her bio said she and her husband enjoy traveling with their dog in their RV.

I would dare say such travels unwittingly (I give the benefit of the doubt) encroach on countless blue heron rookeries, disregard air and water quality concerns and use of sustainable materials, thus continuing to perpetuate and increase environmental damage on a global scale for generations to come.

Gary Hough

Corvallis