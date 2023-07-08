On June 21, a letter was published, written by a gentleman saying he was tired of my letters on Palestine that keep repeating the same stories of Israeli soldier and settler violence against Palestinians (“Letters to editor repeating selves”).

He has no idea how hard it is for Palestinians to live every day with the same Israeli atrocities repeating themselves over and over, day after day.

Most Palestinians feel the ethnic cleansing of the Nakba in 1948 has never stopped. After the six-day war of 1967, it got even worse. And now with violent Israeli settlers and their pogroms against Palestinians, it is unbearable.

The stories of one Palestinian killed and one Palestinian village destroyed just keep repeating, as the daily violence to which Palestinians are subjected keeps increasing.

Would we Americans stand by as the government invaded our homes night after night, arresting and killing our children? How would we react if our neighborhoods and cars were set on fire by violent newcomers, one neighborhood nearly every week? Would we put up with military checkpoints forbidding our travel to the coast? Or to Washington or California to see grandbabies?

Would we passively sit by as a tribe of foreign people set up a country and government of their own within our nation, on our lands? As they bulldozed our towns, plowed our fields under, occupied the homes they forced us out of, destroyed our churches?

The crimes of Israeli apartheid just keep repeating, like a cruel “Groundhog Day” movie.

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany