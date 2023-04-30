The League of Women Voters of Corvallis urges voters to vote “Yes” on the Bond Measure for Community Safety, Mental Health and Homelessness Services Facilities (2-140), which would provide critical funds to invest in improvements in enforcement, justice and coordinated services across law enforcement and social service agencies.

With just 40 beds and more than 3,000 offenders each year, current facilities do not have adequate capacity to house offenders, forcing the county to house nearly half of its average daily jail population in facilities outside the county. Measure 2-140 addresses the long-term needs for health and safety in our community.

Investing in social service programs and transitional housing improves long-term outcomes. Measure 2-140 is an investment in alternatives to jail and emergency rooms, and brings a focus to underlying mental health and addiction concerns.

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis urges you to vote “Yes” for Measure 2-140 and help to create safe and supportive spaces for everyone in our community.

Connie Bozarth, President

League of Women Voters of Corvallis