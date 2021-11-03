Letter: County staff has not been objective

Under most circumstances, a citizen might expect their governing body to be objective when evaluating land use applications. In the case of the expansion of the dump in north Benton County, that is not happening.

The planning department has advocated on behalf of the applicant, as evidenced by emails between the staff and the applicant. In a highly unusual move, county public works staff even conducted traffic counts (using taxpayer dollars) in support of the application.

The December 2020 Franchise Agreement between Republic Services and the board of commissioners has built-in financial incentives (Section 4(c)(i) and (ii)) that predispose the commissioners’ approval of the conditional use permit for the expansion.

The additional revenue resulting from the expansion approval has already been included in the county’s 2021-23 adopted budget (pages 11 and 16). And if the dump expansion is approved, the 1.1 million tons per-year volume limit is removed, freeing Republic to ramp up truck traffic headed to the dump.

The county staff has not been objective in its evaluation of this proposed expansion. Their decision to recommend approval to the Planning Commission was a done deal from the start. It appears that is also the case for the board of commissioners, given the franchise agreement and the budget documents.

The way this application has been handled by the county is truly an insult to the citizens of Benton County.

Mark Yeager

Corvallis

