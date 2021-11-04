Letter: County should listen to community

Benton County has removed from consideration one of the best sites for its new justice center, as analyzed by the county’s consultants and team of advisers.

I do not know who made the decision to remove the site from consideration.

In documents written by and statements made by the consultants and the project team, it has been asserted that the site was removed from consideration because the owner of the property declined to sell. This is not factually accurate, or at best does not represent what took place. The county never pursued clarification or other options to secure what, by the county’s own analysis, is arguably the best site for the new justice center.

Removing that site from consideration is not in the best interest of our community. The public has been denied the chance to discuss an obviously very attractive and viable site for the justice center. Instead, the public is offered a choice between two vastly inferior sites with numerous limitations.

At least one commissioner has indicated we are making a large investment in public infrastructure that is intended to serve for 50 years or more. If we are investing for the long term, should the community not select the best site?

We can do better. The county should back up, revise its process and listen to the community regarding other, more attractive sites before making a final decision.

I am allowed only 250 words, so next time I will explain why other sites are more appropriate.

Rolland Baxter

Corvallis

