Letter: County is clearly on the right path

I would like to thank Mr. Nick Kurth and Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall for clearly explaining to the community that the proposed justice center is more than just a jail (“Making their case,” Feb. 15).

More information can be found by reading the Benton County Criminal Justice Assessment document released Jan. 15, 2019.

Adjusting for many demographic and social factors, estimates and costs up to the year 2040, the tentative proposal came down to a new 120-bed facility configured to include one eight-bed mental health unit, a 16-bed female housing unit, a 16-bed maximum-security unit, and two 40-bed direct observation units for nonviolent detainees who will receive rehabilitative interventions while in custody.

Earlier I was opposed to tripling our current jail size to 120 beds, at a time when the national trend is to decrease the rate of incarceration. The estimated $50 million cost, a vision of a mini San Quentin in our town, or a repeat of the Wapato Corrections Facility built in 2003 near Portland that was never put into service, were on my mind.

Now I am happy to be proven wrong: The county is clearly on the right path to build a multifunctional center that emphasizes rehabilitative and reentry programs, along a gentler and kinder approach than just building a correctional facility. Further addressing its financial feasibility, accountability and sustainability will go a long way to gain public support.

Still, an equitable and effective justice system demands much more than having a fancy building.

Chinh Le

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0