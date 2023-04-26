Measure 2-140 would address several pressing problems affecting the health and safety of our community.

Homelessness is a difficult and rising problem. The measure would fund a housing navigation center for services to help people get off the street.

We are at risk for natural disasters such as wildfires and earthquakes. The measure’s emergency operations center would coordinate emergency services to help first responders be more effective and better assure our well-being and survival when disaster strikes.

We have a special obligation to help children and families in need. The measure’s expanded Child & Family program facilities would provide mental health treatment and services and a safe environment for these children and families.

Our jails are overcrowded and cannot meet pressing needs. This results in early release and the costly alternative of sending prisoners to distant locations. Great hardships for prisoners are created in not having access to their family members and attorneys.

The new community safety and justice campus, attached to the new courthouse, would provide greatly needed mental health treatment and addiction recovery services. In addition, current heavy costs for prisoner transport and housing would be reduced.

This bond measure would enable our community to secure state and federal funds to mitigate costs, as well as saving $1.5 million on prisoner transport and housing. I strongly urge you to join me in voting for Measure 2-140, for the safety and well-being of us all.

Allen Meyer

Corvallis