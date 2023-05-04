Rethink Bond Measure 2-140. Please read this bond carefully. There is no hurry; we can vote on it again in November.

Do you want to drive 6 extra miles? It’s not a mile away; GPS said it is 2.9 miles from the Benton County Courthouse to HP, the same on Highway 99 or Highway 20, times 100 years the building will last. That’s millions of miles, tons of carbon wasted.

Farmland for a parking lot? We already have enough parking in downtown, South Town or at the fairgrounds.

We need the dollars and small businesses investment in town. We do not need to move businesses out by HP on more farmland and close down Corvallis businesses.

Everyone who serves Benton County should be together, not 3 miles apart. We also need to look for more assistance from state and federal funds.

I support the courts, sheriff and homeless, and fixing social problems, but I realize service costs are high. And I have never voted against a school bond.

I am a Corvallis resident of 53 years and want to wait for a wiser plan.

George Shaw

Corvallis