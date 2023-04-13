We need the new justice center!

I urge you to vote for Measure 2-140. Yes, we need a new courthouse and new jail space. But the new justice center would provide much more for the community.

As a Corvallis resident for almost 50 years, an active volunteer in local emergency and disaster response for over 20 years and a community emergency response team trainer, I’ve seen how we have outgrown our response capabilities.

When there is a major problem, whether natural or manmade, the new justice center would provide the facilities needed for an emergency operations center and emergency radio operations. It is also targeted to provide dedicated facilities for volunteer training and gear storage.

Currently, the Benton County Community Emergency Response Team is operating out of a trailer and temporary spaces.

Benton County Amateur Radio Emergency Services operates out of a tiny room in the basement of the current law enforcement building constructed long before understanding what the consequences of a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake would have on this building.

In dealing with the Santiam Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic, the emergency operations center had to move from the basement of the law enforcement building to the Corvallis Fire Training Center to the Linn County Fairgrounds to the Calapooia Building as the need for response staff grew.

Not having dedicated, equipped facilities wastes precious time that could be spent saving lives. We need the new justice center to protect public safety! I urge you to vote for Measure 2-140.

Steven Napack

Corvallis