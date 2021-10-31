Letter: Corvallis Museum is beautiful, engaging

Downtown Corvallis has always had a certain vibrant charm, but I only recently discovered that the downtown district has a new wow factor: the architectural gem that is the Corvallis Museum.

If you haven’t been yet, you’re missing out on one of the best and most interesting experiences our town has to offer. Though modern design often has a stark, remote quality, there is nothing remote here; the museum shows off the rich history of our locale with warmth, ingenuity and touches of humor in a setting that is the ultimate in contemporary design.

In the stunning open space that is the museum lobby, Bruce the Moose is the central focal point. Bruce finally has a home that is not only big enough to accommodate him, it outsizes him. It is remarkable that in this wonderfully spacious place, each detail has been given careful attention. The front desk is not just a rectangle, it is a layered work of wood sculpture.

You can take a gleaming chrome elevator to the second-floor exhibits, or use a stairwell of patterned wood that surprises you midway with a display of antique postcards. On the first and second floors, there are interactive elements throughout that everyone can enjoy, and certain ones that are specially designed for children. In each exhibit, artifacts are carefully chosen, and the stories behind these unique items are fascinating.