Corvallis has two historic fire bells at the main fire station.

The plaque for the Darby bell says it was purchased July 3, 1873, for use by the Young America fire company. This is incorrect. The second bell, the George Wrenn Memorial Bell, arrived in Corvallis on June 24, 1873, and was used as the fire bell until retired in August 1911.

I have little history information on the Darby bell, but the Wrenn bell history is very complete.

Many years ago, I formally requested new signs for the bells, but no action was taken. In the last few months I’ve contacted four city councilors about this. Only one has responded but no mention of any action taken. The Wrenn bell deserves to be recognized as Corvallis’ first fire bell.

As a side note, the plaque for the Wrenn bell gives an incorrect death date. George Wrenn died in a fire on Feb. 25, 1882, not February 1892, as the plaque says. My research on this topic is available from the Benton County Historical Society. I encourage anyone interested in Corvallis history to check my research.

Corvallis, please change the plaques.

Bill McCash

Albany