In 2019, Oregon’s State Treasury, with oversight by the Oregon Investment Council, committed $233 million from the Public Employee Retirement System to a private equity firm with 90% controlling stake in the Israeli firm NSO Group.

NSO Group was already internationally known to be involved in gross human rights violations, because its Pegasus spyware was used by authoritarian governments to surveil activists, journalists, union members and political leaders.

The U.S. Commerce Department blacklisted NSO Group, forbidding U.S. technology companies from working with it due to its role in “transnational repression” and threat to U.S. national security interests. The company also faces major lawsuits brought against it by Apple Inc., Meta and Microsoft Corporation.

Moody’s downgraded NSO eight levels below investment grade, citing low revenue, the lawsuits and severe risk of default. With its value spiraling, NSO Group is reportedly on the verge of bankruptcy.

Because the treasury and the OIC did not account for the human rights risks, Oregon ended up with a $233 million stake in an extremely poor investment fund. To avoid another situation like this, State Senator Janeen Sollman has introduced SB541, requiring the treasury to assess the human rights risks before making investments and to make its investments transparent to the public.

The bill’s future now depends on the Committee on Finance and Revenue to move it from committee to the full Senate for a vote. Now is a great time for Oregon residents to contact their senators and representatives in support of SB541.

Valori George

Corvallis