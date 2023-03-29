Three gun issues, HB 2005, HB 2006 and HB 2007, are apparently being combined by the Oregon Legislature, due to rising concerns with serious issues with the individual bills.

Originally, HB 2005 and HB 2006, concerned with prohibiting homemade guns and increasing the age to 21 for having a firearm, had no legacied provisions. They made protection under prior law void with no ex post facto law to protect against sudden felonies for prior lawful activities.

A reasonable person sees the issue with outlawed plastic undetectable guns.

But metal firearms in Section 4 are prohibited, including prior to the bill. (A homemade firearm has no serial number.)

Many law-abiding builders and hobbyists do these projects; check the internet. Skilled people love to design, innovate, build and fix things for themselves!

Up to now, it has been entirely legal (in the U.S. and Oregon, etc.) for an innovative person, machinist, inventor or hobbyist to design and build things, including a firearm, for their own use.

Example: in 2010, 2013 and 2020, I published three do-it-yourself books and built three firearms of steel, using garage tools, and also published three books on building toys and wall clocks.

I am not a criminal soliciting guns! I have a letter from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives stating these projects are entirely legal.

But if these Oregon bills becomes law, I'm suddenly a felon!

Is this Communist China Oregon, or what?

Please contact your legislator and give them your opinion.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon