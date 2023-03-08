I am the representative for most Corvallis residents as Zone 4 director of the Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District.

My position will be on the ballot for the May 16 election in Benton County. Most other positions (other school districts, etc.) representing Benton County residents are listed on the Benton County Election website and include the names and filing papers for candidates who have decided to run, allowing you to learn about those candidates as they file.

Running for local positions and learning about candidates are important ways to engage in our communities.

But this Benton County position isn’t listed because the filing location for the LBL ESD is Linn County, and the elected county clerk there has determined that candidate information won’t be made available on the website prior to the end of the filing date.

Benton County voters need to contact the Linn County Clerk’s Office by phone, 541-967-3831, or in person for timely information about the candidates who want to represent them.

Penny York

Corvallis