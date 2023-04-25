The article “Choosing a Funeral Home” in the March 22 “In Memoriam” section in the March 22 edition for either casket burial or cremation failed to mention other more environmentally-friendly options called “green burial.”

Green burial avoids the use of toxic chemicals during embalming or the extreme temperatures and excess carbon release from cremation. Imagine the gentler impact of natural burial in a shroud or biodegradable container directly into the ground.

Oregon law does not require the hired services of a funeral director, caskets, concrete vaults or embalming within 24 hours. Natural burial is legal in Oregon. Currently 18 Oregon cemeteries accept natural burials.

The best resources about this important topic are “The Green Burial Guidebook” by Elizabeth Fournier, and the Green Burial Council’s website.

I urge you to consider ways to lower the environmental impact of your dying, and allow your body to return to the earth naturally.

Wolfgang Dengler

Corvallis