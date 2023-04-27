I find it incredible that our community is looking to spend $15.2 million on a homeless navigation center.

Don’t get me wrong: I feel a center should exist. But if we are serious about solving the homeless situation and expect good outcomes, this should be necessary only as a temporary solution, not a lot for bricks and mortar. It could be eventually a minor challenge managed through the county mental health department.

At no point recently have we seen any vast improvement in the homeless situation with all the money being thrown at the problem. The Housing First model does not solve the problems. Temporary housing with tight controls for those serious about turning their lives around makes sense, and lower-cost housing options make sense for some. How much is society willing to spend to subsidize housing costs for others?

We pay directly in taxes and indirectly in the cost of housing and services. We do subsidize housing through some programs, but our costs make public housing very expensive.

Please don’t vote to support expensive solutions to what should be a temporary problem. We need to deal with elimination of substance abuse, and control the mentally ill and not enable their free-range existence in our community. Consider this when voting on the expensive county levy.

Peter Ball

Corvallis