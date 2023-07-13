In June Forsyth Kenagy’s letter of July 8 (“Crimes of apartheid just keep repeating”), I am the gentleman (nice touch, thanks) complaining about her letters on the Israeli treatment of Palestinians.

I’m sure her descriptions of Israeli treatment are correct from a Palestinian point of view. However, I got a glimpse of the Israeli point of view some years ago on a business trip to Tel Aviv, Israel after one of the rocket attacks.

Everyone was in a siege mentality, and no one wanted to get too far from an air raid shelter, yet the Israelis were trying to go on with business as usual. It was hard not to be sympathetic toward their situation.

To use Ms. Kenagy’s analogy, Israel is roughly the same size as Western Oregon. So pretend that Washington, Eastern Oregon and California are our enemies and are shooting rockets at us with the goal of driving us into the sea. How would we react?

With all the conflict in the Middle East, especially between the Israelis and the Palestinians, I’m sure Ms. Kenagy will, unfortunately, have plenty to write about in the future.

Jay Burreson

Corvallis