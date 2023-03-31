On the evening of March 23, I went with my son and his family to the band concert given by Timber Ridge School at the West Albany High School auditorium.

My granddaughter, age 10, participated, playing her oboe, which she has been learning since last October.

The middle school students performing that concert were so impressive that it made my heart sing to watch how some of those, in my eyes, oddly-dressed kids with blue hair (not all of them, of course) took their playing and their instruments very seriously. It was quite heartening.

All 126 of them were very respectful of the concert director, Danny Mitchell, and he did a marvelous job. Anyone could see he really likes and enjoys his students.

I told my son when he saw me to my door that it renewed my faith in humanity a little.

Peggy Richner

Millersburg