In response to Keith Gallagher’s letter of March 17 (“Progressives can’t understand humanity”) critical of progressives, I think that Mr. Gallagher might find something in common with progressives I know.

I think progressives would agree with Mr. Gallagher that solidarity and joy are not promoted by animosity and division, and that they deplore divisiveness caused by inaccurate rumor. Some may think that progressives promote animosity and division just by questioning things they believe are wrong, but I respectfully disagree.

Progressives would understand that we all have human failings. Progressives would probably say that we have such things as laws and government oversight specifically to protect people from others’ human failings, from dangerous driving habits to unfair or unsafe business practices.

Mr. Gallagher might agree with many progressives that everyone needs a chance to earn a living wage for any full-time work without having to turn to government programs or charities to support their families; that young people should have the opportunity to educate themselves well enough to get a better job without starting life heavily in debt;

And that every child, brown or white, should be able to see someone who looks like them on the cover of a picture book in their school library, and to read about characters like themselves.

These concerns of progressives often come out of caring or love, matters that concern Mr. Gallagher as well. So maybe they do have something in common.

Edith Koenig

Albany