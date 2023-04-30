Benton County citizens are an educated and humane lot, and we agree on the need for an up-to-date jail that supports inmates to build better lives.

But nowhere in the arguments for the new jail do I see explained why building a conglomeration of concrete, steel and asphalt on previously undeveloped and very expensive land is the best way to meet this need.

More and better programs and services are what inmates require — the sooner, the better. Yes, space is needed for those, but we should learn from the example of the Wapato Jail in North Portland. Completed in 2004 at the cost of $58 million in taxpayer dollars, it was never used because the county could not find the operating funds. Will we end up in a similar situation?

And then there’s the carbon footprint of the proposed jail. According to professional engineer Phil Ermer, construction and long-term heating and cooling of the facility would produce emissions far above the goals set by the county commissioners themselves.

I would like to see a transparent exploration of how space for needed programs and services can be provided in our county in a nimble, affordable and environmentally responsible way. It’s a complicated balancing act, but I’m sure if voters reject the bond measure, the commissioners can focus their minds on how to do it.

Lorraine Anderson

Corvallis