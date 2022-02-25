Letter: Coffin Butte needs better management

The cost of expanding the landfill is much greater than the cost of repurposing Coffin Butte Road and preparing the new site to receive waste.

The real cost of expanding Coffin Butte is the cost of continuing business as usual until the newly expanded landfill is used up. When the expanded landfill is used up, the county and its taxpayers will be on the hook to replace it.

Benton County’s short-term gain in tipping fees from all the waste being sent to Coffin Butte will be dwarfed by the future cost of replacing the dump. Contrary to some popular beliefs, any future mining of the dump for buried resources will be just as costly as the efforts we now make to prevent burying potential recyclables in the first place.

It’s time to take note of alternative practices to reduce waste that are successfully in place around the country. Lane County is currently seeking bids for a material recovery facility to sort food waste and recyclables from garbage at a potential cost of $15 to $40 million.

Coffin Butte has a small methane plant which was last upgraded in 2012. Both expanded methane capture for energy production and more effective recycling would offset some of those costs.

Funding for upgrading waste management could also come from Oregon’s recently passed Recycling Modernization Act, which puts a fee on producers of plastics and other packaging.

Let’s get our heads up and make smart decisions regarding our waste management!

Camille Hall

Corvallis

