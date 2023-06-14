I keep hearing that heat pumps are up to 300% efficient.

This is incorrect since it is physically impossible to have more than 100% efficiency, which defies the laws of thermodynamics, which states that energy can be converted only from one form to another. Also, electricity is not a fuel source. Electricity is generated by fossil fuels, solar, wind or hydro sources.

Fossil fuels such as coal, oil or natural gas are 35 to 45% efficient at generating electricity; the rest goes up the stack. Coal is the worst air polluter, followed by oil and natural gas.

However, end users of 95%-plus efficient natural gas furnaces for heating or solar panels to produce electricity are 100% efficient, since there are no transmission-line losses from the source to the end user.

One exception is gasoline-powered automobiles. Gasoline to power-reciprocating engines is very inefficient (17 to 21%), and the exhaust is a major polluter, whereas electric-driven vehicles have no reciprocating engine or gears.

My point being that a homeowner can conserve power-company electricity in the home by using LED lights, and reduce the use of high electric-energy devices such as a microwave or electric strip heaters, or invest in solar and electric-powered vehicles.

Thus a homeowner can reduce the use of fossil fuels generated by the power company.

In the meantime, encourage and support our electric power-generation plants to speed up the conversion of fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

Fred E. Shaub

Corvallis