Letter: Climate is changing in dangerous ways

I disagree with a recent letter’s statement that climate disruption has not happened. It is happening now, and I see plenty of evidence.

Last summer there were wildfires all the way from Los Angeles to well up into Canada; one fire wiped out a whole Canadian town. A town was wiped out here in Oregon, and several in California. In September 2020, we had 10 days of thick smoke right here in Corvallis; I couldn’t go outdoors.

The sea level where my brother lives in Rhode Island has risen nearly a foot since I was a teenager. Anybody with their eyes open can see that the climate is changing in dangerous ways.

If I find a small skin cancer on my arm, do I wait to see a doctor until it spreads enough to kill me? If a stock’s value starts to slide, do I wait till it’s near zero to sell that company?

I’m glad that writer is not my health or financial adviser. His inability to notice small but important indicators would cause me to lose confidence in his advice.

Marjorie Smith

Corvallis

