A point of clarification is necessary regarding Scott Pirie’s letter (“Illegal left turns onto Second Avenue,” May 3).

The Oregon Driver’s Manual states: “Left Turn: One-Way Road to One-Way Road: Approach the turn in the traffic lane that is nearest the left curb. Turn into the nearest left lane for traffic on the road you are entering. You may make this turn against a red light after stopping and yielding to traffic and pedestrians.”