Re: “Illegal left turns onto Second Avenue,” Scott Pirie, May 3; and “Clarifying point is needed on letter,” Lynn Hinrichs, May 11:

“Turn into the nearest left lane for traffic on the road you are entering.” The reality is that 95% of drivers turn directly into the right-hand lane, which technically is illegal. The reason for this is common sense and driver safety, as the vast majority of drivers eventually turn right onto Main Street and proceed to the roundabout. And because the left-hand lane ends with a left turn only.

Most drivers who turn into the left lane eventually need to merge into the right lane. This is a blind-spot merge. Experienced right-lane drivers know this and slow down in anticipation of the need to merge. Some purposely speed up to prevent the merge.

I myself use the left lane, because it doesn’t back up as far as the right-hand lane at peak traffic periods, and because I’m turning left onto Hill Street, as opposed to turning right onto Main Street.

Jeff Senders

Albany