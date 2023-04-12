At their heart, abortion and LGBTQ rights are religious issues, the disagreement stemming from deeply-held religious beliefs.

I am very concerned that, with the close relationship of the religious right with some Republicans, we are in danger of violating the First Amendment to our Constitution.

Most people recognize the First Amendment as guaranteeing freedom of speech and press, but it puts freedom of religion first.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Those who say life begins at conception are stating a religious belief that contradicts others’ equally religious belief that life begins at the first breath — or after various other milestones.

Likewise, many who would restrict LGBTQ rights believe the Bible condemns such behavior. Jesus never mentioned it. Paul did, but he also stated that women were “created for men” and were therefore not “the image and glory of God, but of man.” Again, a belief arising in religion.

As a Mennonite, I do not feel any one religious group should force its beliefs on the rest of us. That would be establishing a religion for all of America.

America’s founders firmly believed that church and state must be kept separate — because much of the oppression they suffered before they immigrated to the U.S. was done for religious reasons.

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany