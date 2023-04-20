I’m pleased to express my support for Chris Hawkins, who is a candidate for the Corvallis School Board in the May 16 election.

I have known Chris for more than 20 years, first as my son’s classroom teacher at Adams Elementary School and later in her role supporting all students as the lead contact for the district’s Crisis Response Team.

In that capacity, for 11 years until her recent retirement, Chris was a vital resource for students whose education was challenged due to poverty, mental health issues or by being unhoused, or who were part of the foster care and/or judicial systems.

Chris helped students and families navigate among and connect with many community partners in this important work, and she gained a deeper understanding of how to best support the learning goals of all students, even in the most difficult of circumstances.

Chris brings a holistic view to education, and she fully supports the district’s commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion. She also advocates for teachers and staff to have the tools and professional development opportunities needed to succeed in an increasingly stressful environment.

In addition, she is committed to helping the district address staffing needs in a variety of education-related occupations.

We are fortunate that, in her retirement, Chris has chosen to continue serving the district and its families as a member of the Corvallis School Board. Her background, experience and compassion make her an excellent candidate, and she is most worthy of our support.

Julie Manning

Corvallis