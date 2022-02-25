Letter: Check facts before putting out beliefs

I am writing in response to Mike Beilstein’s letter published Feb. 16 (“No war declared on U.S. in two decades”).

Once again Mr. Beilstein has let his beliefs get in the way of facts. While there is no point in debating his statements about the involvement of the United States in wars during the past 20 years, his stating “the violence of the U.S. military is as bad as or worse than that of Nazi Germany” is fallacious in the extreme.

While most people are familiar with the Holocaust, the actions of the German Army alone, not the Gestapo or SS, can be looked at for facts to disprove Mr. Beilstein’s contention. In Poland the German Army murdered at least 3,000 Polish prisoners of war. It is estimated at least 600 civilians were murdered by the German Army in Belgium. In France, at least 1,500 Black French soldiers were murdered because of their race.

There are numerous instances of war crimes committed by the German Army in the Balkans and the Soviet Union. None of these killings was in the course of battle. Next time, Mr. Beilstein, please get your facts correct before putting your beliefs out there.

James B. Cash

Corvallis

