Letter: Center is not the same as it's been

The article of March 25 was headlined “Albany senior center reopens,” when in reality it is now named and badged as Riverfront Community Center, or RCC.

Without question, I would think everyone appreciates the updates in furniture, window coverings and painting. It is a very pleasant and pleasing environment, but the comment that the center is otherwise the same as it’s been needs to be refined. The pool tables are gone, the puzzle table is gone, the piano is gone, the lending library is gone, the freewill coffee/snack table is gone.

The gift shop is also gone. The gift shop provided an important outlet for many seniors and their craftwork. In its best year, the gift shop generated almost $20,000 in sales, 20% going to the city for managing and disbursing the funds. All that aside, is anyone aware of why it was previously called the senior center, and why it was built and with what funding?

Also, we apparently now become one of the few communities that does not have a recognized senior center. All of the previously mentioned missing items were welcoming points for seniors to drop in, visit and spend time with others. The new environment, while pleasant, does not promote opportunities for seniors to simply visit. Too bad.

Pat Schlecht

Albany

