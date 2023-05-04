The choice is clear in the Greater Albany Public Schools Board election: Michael Thomson and Ben Watts.

I have 46 years’ experience as an educator, including the last nine as a regular substitute in Albany schools. I have substituted at all levels from preschool through high school, and even online for five weeks in 2021 when the pandemic kept schools closed.

I experienced firsthand the previously unimaginable educational challenges students and educators faced. Those struggles continue.

Michael and Ben understand the difficult job educators perform every day. The son of public school teachers, Michael currently serves on the school board. He remained a voice of reason throughout the pandemic and understands its lasting impact on schools.

Ben, a military veteran and budget committee member, sees the budget’s impact on every challenge schools face. In addition, both have children in district schools and understand parent concerns and frustrations.

Michael and Ben will commit wisdom, energy and time to work on COVID-related learning gaps; the mental health crisis among young people; the ongoing challenges of equity, diversity and inclusion; and other crucial district issues.

In addition, both plan to restore public comment time to board meetings and ensure that all citizens have a voice.

Michael and Ben will bring a collaborative and reasoned approach to board deliberations and decisions. I urge you to cast your votes for these two men who are truly committed to working for children.

Dena Minato

Albany