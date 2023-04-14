Regarding your Jan. 29 puff piece on Linn County’s Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program (“New Linn County CASA director aims to match every child with an advocate”), you fail to mention the most recent comprehensive study of the CASA program, which states, “Overall, children appointed a CASA have significantly lower odds than children without a CASA in achieving permanency.”

Children provided a CASA are less likely to be reunited with their own parents, less likely to find a guardianship with a relative, and more likely to age out of foster care. Under the CASA program, amateurs are empowered to investigate and pass judgment on families.

These CASAs are overwhelmingly white and middle-class, whereas families investigated are disproportionately poor and nonwhite. One law review article characterized CASA as “an act of white supremacy.”

Oregon’s foster care system is actually overfunded — 40% above the national average — because Oregon takes too many children away from parents and is too trigger-happy to initiate child removals for reasons going far beyond probable abuse and neglect.

CASAs rarely advocate what children actually want, and instead try to impose their own biases and values onto families. The CASA role should be limited to mentoring foster children and finding extended family.

Thomas Busse

Portland