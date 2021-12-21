Letter: Caregiver says it's time for health care for all (including her)

America needs Health Care for All. Oregon needs Health Care for All. We need a simple system. I am a caregiver who works almost full time, yet I cannot afford insurance.

(You’ve seen the zillions of insurance ads on TV; these companies have a hand in the resistance to free health care.) I see that part of the National Health Care package is working on getting the price of insulin regulated. My husband is a pre-diabetic. People are dying from not being able to afford insulin. I can’t believe we have to fight for this. I am happy to have Cover Oregon.

I want everyone to have good health care, regardless of their employment. I’m asking you to join Health Care for All. We have a local group here in town. We need more active members. I am contacting my legislators today (both federal and state) to remind them this is a priority. Help us help you. Your grandkids, your kids and your neighbors will benefit. The American Health Care system is for profit! Wrong! Wrong! Wrong!

Thank you for your time. I hope the future is as important to you as it is to me. Please join me in bringing us all into the future.

Jonni Hudgens

Albany

