Letter: Call on leaders to spend responsibly

The Oct. 22 “As I See It” column (“A good use for pandemic funds,” Ben Danley, Helen Higgins) rightly requests the city and the county direct 20% of the respective $13 million and $18 million American Rescue Plan dollars to local nonprofits.
I am disturbed to think this isn’t an obvious line item within the city’s and county’s 2021-22 budgets. But it seems it is not, at least for the city. A May 5 GT article reported City Manager Mark Shepard would “recommend that all of those funds be spent on facilities,” his justification being the city had a makeshift space for emergency operations.
He also stated: “Budgets are not about the past, they are about the future.” Wait, what?
As a taxpayer who values accountability, I understand these funds are intended for restoration of those negatively impacted by the pandemic, not for building a facility. This includes families who now face setbacks in education, housing instability and mental health challenges. People don’t pivot on a dime once school doors open and parents go back to work.
This is going to take time and money. I am appalled our local leaders might abuse their stewardship of public dollars and invest in brick and mortar rather than shore up the human capital decimated by the pandemic. The city and county budgets may not be about the past, but they are about our community’s recovery, and that is our future now. Join me in calling leaders to spend these funds responsibly.