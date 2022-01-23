 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Buy now instead of when it costs more

Letters Stock

Lumpen economist Froma Harrop wonders why Democrats seem to refrain from bragging about the state of our economy (“The Biden economy happens to be glorious,” Dec. 28).

Smart Democrats know that most of the “glorious” economy is a reflection of the growing inflation, and that they would rather not discuss. Even the data that are adjusted for inflation do not explain the incentives created by an ever-increasing money supply. The market, including the stock market, goes up because people realize they better buy now instead of next year, when everything will cost more.

Another reason why Democrats stay away from Froma’s discussion is their current inability to pass their tax increases in the Senate. They need inflation to pay for their excessive plans.

H.R. Richner

Albany

 

