I was shocked to read in the New York Times on Nov. 5 that our very own Corvallis School Board chairman, Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, has been personally insulted and threatened.

And I was embarrassed that our community has such ignorant and hateful citizens.

What a poor example such parents set for their children. Your actions suggest that bullying is an acceptable way to disagree. Shame on you!

Elizabeth Waldron

Corvallis

