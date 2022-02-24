Letter: Building McMansions won't ease crunch

Corvallis developer Jim Boeder asserts that an annexation and single-family housing development in Timberhill will help alleviate the need for additional housing.

Boeder cites the 2010 census that found that about 17,000 people commuted into the city to work. What isn’t mentioned is that the same study found a similar number of people commuted out of the city to work.

Given the relative costs of housing, it’s reasonable to assume that the people commuting out of town are going to higher-paying jobs than those commuting into town. Building more McMansions on the hill to facilitate people’s driving to jobs out of town will not alleviate the housing crunch in town, or contribute to sustainability.

If the city does annex this property, it should be zoned RS-20, high-density residential, and consist of multifamily buildings and manufactured homes.

Andrew Gray

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0