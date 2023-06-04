I am just old enough to remember the jail in the old train depot, Sixth Street and Madison Avenue.

I watched the “new” jail being built.

In 1973 there was a push to fund a new jail. Ballot Measure 8 in the May 1974 election was for $700,000 to buy the Cascade Apartments to site the new jail. The property was purchased, and we have owned it since 1975.

In 1976 an additional $400,000 was approved: Ballot Measure 20 in the November general election, for the construction of the jail.

I graduated from Willamette University in 1976, passed the bar and opened my law office.

A year later, I was having lunch with county commissioner Dale Schrock. I asked how the construction of the new jail was going. He told me that there was no intent to build a jail. The plan was to build a new office building which would be brick-faced to blend in with the library, and overlook Central Park. He said they had the architect’s concept drawings.

I practiced criminal law from late 1976 to mid-2018, with the current jail. A disgrace.

I have a concept for the new jail: Build it where we bought the property.

For the courthouse, take out the trees on the south side. Tear down the old jail. Build on the north and south of the courthouse to the sidewalks, up three stories, down two stories. Integrate with the existing courthouse. Earthquake-proof it.

Robert Corl

Albany