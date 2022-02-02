Letter: Brown has despised will of the people

I am neither Republican nor Democrat. Our last two governors have been bad, have hurt the citizens, schools and businesses. Brown has despised the will of the people with executive orders.

Oregon’s founding fathers omitted a provision for removal of public officials: impeachment. It is quicker, less expensive, provides due process and requires bipartisan support. Crimes committed can be prosecuted after removal.

Attempts to add impeachment to the Oregon Constitution have been stopped by Sen. Peter Courtney, who promised to, but then would not let this be heard in the Senate. He needs to retire.

I have learned about leaders: A leader can be bright but dishonest; be honest but conceptually inadequate; be a good person, yet lack the wisdom to cope with complex problems and ideas.

Legislation cannot guarantee conditions of peace and individual liberty if a basic sense of morality is missing. Individual decency and constitutional viability are irrevocably intertwined. The loss of inner controls in individual citizens inevitably merely brings more outer controls with the resultant diminution of individual liberty. People generally get the kind of government they deserve.

Oregon needs change, and I hope this new crop of legislators will make a difference. The Federalist Papers describes one party controlling politics as tyranny. I hope Oregonians will wake up.

Erin B. Thurber

Sweet Home

