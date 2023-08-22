Thank you, June Forsyth Kenagy, for speaking truth to power in your Aug. 15 As I See It (“Americans make faulty assumptions”).

In the early days of World War II, the U.S. turned its back on Jewish refugees; it seems Americans have been trying to make up for that lapse ever since.

Uncle Sam turns a blind eye to Israel’s treatment of Palestinians crammed into West Bank and Gaza communities, uses its veto power to shield Israel from rebukes in the United Nations, and gives Israel twice as much aid as is given to any other country, even though the Israeli economy is strong.

Every U.S. president since Jimmy Carter has attempted to play the honest broker and hammer out a peace agreement between the Palestinians and the Israelis. The U.S., by definition, can’t be an honest broker, and the Israeli government doesn’t want peace — it wants to nibble away at Palestinian territory and rights.

Kenagy rightfully says that not all Israelis or American Jews feel this way, and provides a list of books by Israeli and Jewish authors that are critical of the cynical land grab taking place at the hands of the Israeli government.

The real barrier to peace between Israel and the Palestinians is the U.S.

Uncle Sam is a hovering helicopter mom shielding Israel from perceived bullies in the United Nations, while Israel needs to learn to get along with others. Unfortunately, no public figure can say this without being branded antisemitic. Bravo, June Forsyth Kenagy.

Donald Lyon

Brownsville