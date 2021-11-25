Letter: Board thanks fire chief for service

After many years of unconditional, dedicated service in the Monroe community and the Monroe Rural Fire Protection District, Chief Rick Smith has announced his retirement as of January.

Chief Smith served 16 years as a volunteer firefighter for the fire protection district, working his way up, gaining knowledge and training. In 1999 he was hired as the fire chief, serving 22 years in this position. His devoted service has been an integral part of the success of Monroe Rural Fire Protection District. Chief Smith’s leadership and commitment will be greatly missed.

The Board of Directors of the Monroe Rural Fire Protection District wishes Chief Smith and his family the very best in their future adventures.

We will announce at a later date a time to celebrate the retirement of Fire Chief Rick Smith.

Joan McClaughry

Monroe Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors

