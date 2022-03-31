Letter: Black woman taking a 'white' seat

It has come down to this: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is trying to take a seat on the Supreme Court bus, and we are learning that her skin is the wrong color.

It is a Rosa Parks déjà vu moment. The team of senators Hawley, Cruz, Cotton and Graham have learned from the playbook of Montgomery, Alabama, baton-wielding cops and attack dogs. A Black woman is taking a “white” seat, and this cannot be “tolerated.”

The negativity with which Biden’s predicted appointment is being met is appalling but perhaps just as predictable. The Associated Press coverage which has appeared in this paper in the last two days is itself not-so-thinly-veiled negativity, replete with emphasis on the Republican attack strategy, particularly that of Hawley, and on the “slimmest of margins” Democratic control of the Senate, and, by implication, the confirmation of Jackson’s appointment.

We are reminded that the committee chairman himself calls this a “trial by ordeal.” Google that phrase from history and you will understand what went on in the Senate on March 22 and 23.

Louise McAllister

Corvallis

