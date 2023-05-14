The editor was right: Hold our noses, literally, over the 2-140 bond measure.

To finance the jail expansion, Benton County is going to try to expand the landfill. As I write this, it’s a “dump day” in Adair Village, meaning you can smell landfill gas for miles around.

Both the landfill and the jail expansions focus on image over reality. To spin the landfill, the county spent maybe a half-million dollars on a sham show of transparency — one that carefully ignored the landfill’s considerable climate damage from methane.

To spin the jail, the measure seems like it’ll provide services to those in need — but really it’s just startup capital to get Benton County into the mass incarceration business.

Benton County is trying to become the sin-eater for half of Oregon. Why? Once you open that door, what sin will our county host next? Biohazard waste, maybe, or fracking?

Ken Eklund, community volunteer adviser, Benton County

Corvallis