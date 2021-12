Noting the U.S. had surpassed 220,000 COVID-19 deaths, candidate Joe Biden declared, “Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president.”

Since his inauguration as president, Biden has witnessed the COVID-related deaths of more than 350,000 Americans. This is despite the widespread availability of coronavirus vaccines developed under the direction of his predecessor. (Source: Wall Street Journal, Nov. 25, 2021)