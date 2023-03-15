The closure of the Linn-Benton Community College facility in Sweet Home was disappointing but not a surprise.

I offered two classes there in the fall and had two people sign up. But that was not a surprise either, as Sweet Home has been all but abandoned by LBCC.

There was almost no promotion for the classes beyond the fliers I made and posted myself. I later learned that budget cuts meant fewer catalogs mailed to the Sweet Home area (I didn’t receive one in my mail).

The LBCC line that no one was interested in classes in Sweet Home is wrong. If people don’t know about what’s happening, they can hardly be faulted for not signing up.

If LBCC is sincere in its effort to include Sweet Home in its programs, a stronger commitment and better promotion will be required.

Molly Larson Cook

Sweet Home