The April 23 editorial “Kudos for Linn; Benton not so much” criticizes Benton County for not applying for state homeless funds while Linn County did.

The editorial board criticized Benton County commissioner Xan Augerot for saying there were too many strings attached. This reminded me of a situation when I was a member of a university sailing club in California. We needed a new clubhouse and discovered that the university had received a donation of about $14,000 specifically for sailing facilities, so we looked into applying for it.

We discovered that to use that money, we would have to hire a licensed architect and have the construction done by a bonded company, and the total cost would exceed $20,000, requiring us to spend more than $6,000 to access the $14,000. We decided to pass up the money and design and build the clubhouse ourselves. The total cost was less than $5,000, and the clubhouse is still in use 50 years later.

“Free” money is seldom really free, and I think Benton County made the right decision, especially noting that while Linn County did apply for state funds, it ended up not receiving any.

Dave Rabinowitz

Corvallis