Letter: Benton County is not an easy target

Republic Services, based in Arizona, stands to make a lot of profit by expanding the garbage dump here in Corvallis. Corvallis residents have resoundingly said no. Why is it even being considered anymore?

Benton Country contributes about 12% to what is being dumped there. About 88% comes from outside Benton County. I am very familiar with the smell there. To have roads cut off would add more insult.

Why should we already be the regional dumping ground, and then agree to have more of it? Are we suckers?

It’s time for Republic “Services” to find another county to take a share of the garbage. Benton County is not an easy target for its profits.

Andrew Gillespie

Corvallis

