Letter: Behavior coaches can help children

I would like to comment on the recent letters to the editor regarding the Corvallis School District requesting funds to hire a behavior coach.

I’m a retired special education teacher who specialized in working with children with emotional and behavior disorders. I frequently worked with behavior coaches, also known as behavior specialists. They are highly trained professionals who know how to work with children diagnosed with mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, oppositional defiant disorder, conduct disorder, attention deficit disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Additionally, they are knowledgeable about other conditions that affect children’s behavior, such as learning and developmental disabilities, autism, substance abuse and self-harm. Behavior coaches work with teachers and staff members to help design and plan effective strategies to meet the needs of these students so they can participate appropriately in a regular classroom.

The Individuals with Disabilities Act of 1975 and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 guaranteed access to public education for children with disabilities in the least restrictive environment. Children with emotional and behavior disorders can succeed in a regular classroom setting when they have the support and assistance of qualified staff, including behavior coaches.

One in six children in the U.S. between ages 2 and 8 is diagnosed with a mental health disorder. Without access to these vital services, they are more likely to be high school dropouts, be incarcerated or committed to a mental institution, be homeless, or suffer from substance abuse.

Mary Severs

Corvallis

