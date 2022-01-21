Letter: Begin or continue the good work

On Jan. 17, we honored the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and celebrated the birthday of Betty White.

Both people, in their own way, put their attention, energy, skills and lives into making this a better world. Betty brought laughter and empowered possibility with an ageless spirit that energizes so many, and she loved animals. Among other things, MLK brought to light inequality, the power of nonviolence and the need for respect for all beings. Betty championed causes related to animals. MLK championed equal rights, including voting rights.

On Jan. 17, I read in the New York Times: “A slaughter of wolves is underway in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming that has no precedent in the past 100 years.” In Idaho, hunters “can lure wolves… by putting out bait, running them down to exhaustion, using ATVs and snowmobiles…” In most of Wyoming, “there is no limit on the number that can be killed” by hunting or trapping.

On Jan. 17, the “Mutts” cartoon quoted MLK Jr.: “One day the absurdity of the almost universal belief in the slavery of other animals will be palpable. We shall then have discovered our souls and become worthier of sharing this planet with them.”

What can we do every day to carry out their work, or to carry out another call each of us may have? What are we willing to do to save our planet, our environment, animals, one another, ourselves? We have a choice. Let’s begin — or continue — the good work.

Linda Gelbrich

Corvallis

