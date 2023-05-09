I was shocked to read in the paper that no Republican in the Oregon Legislature voted for the ban on ghost guns, which are untraceable.

Ghost guns may be made of plastic, which means that they are difficult or impossible to detect. Republican Vikki Breese-Iverson claimed that the bill “violates the plain text of the Constitution.” She is certainly wrong on that point.

Warren Burger, former Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, wrote, “The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to any kind of weapon he or she desires … The Framers clearly intended to secure the right to bear arms essentially for military purposes.”

Too many people conveniently ignore the part of the Second Amendment that sets the context for the ownership of weapons, namely that citizens needed arms in case they were called up to serve in a “well regulated Militia” to ensure the security of the state. That role is now the responsibility of the military.

Stephen Lawson

Corvallis